Actors Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi were no doubt, one of the most discussed real-life tinsel town couples at one time, before they parted ways and Karan went on to marry Ankita Bhargava. Kamya too recently tied the knot with Shalabh Dang and both the actors today are happily married, with their bitter past behind them. However, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Kamya went on to reveal that while she is happily married now, there was a time when she was in severe depression and Karan Patel was the reason. Kamya Punjabi-Shalabh Dang Wedding Reception: Rubina Dialik, Kavita Kaushik, Priya Malik Attend The Celebrations (See Pics).

"Honestly, as human nature is I was scared and I have been so used to living my life on my own terms that I was not ready to leave it for anyone. Frankly after Karan it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life.

It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life, I'm was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years," Kamya told the portal. Kamya Punjabi As A Bride In Her Wedding Pictures With Shalabh Dang Is All Things Wow (View Pics).

She revealed that she had slipped into depression and that she had started taking help. "After the breakup, I had gone under a shell, I was not eating, sleeping. I didn't feel like doing anything. I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening. And now, when I have started living my life, I am not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. It felt like I was out of jail and I am not ready to go inside it again," revealed Kamya. Ankita Bhargava Speaks Up About Her and Karan Patel's Hard Days After Miscarriage, Recalls How She Was Subjected to Brutal Trolling (View Post).

However, Kamya has now moved on and is madly in love with her husband, Delhi-based Shalabh Dang. "He is absolutely romantic, he would play songs for me, when I was in Delhi, he would give ice cream with I love you, or you are special for me written over it. He would make something special for me be it cards, songs or food. He is extremely romantic. He keeps surprising me with flowers, cakes, cards. He keeps sending something or the other. I have threatened him this time, if you send me flowers again, I will block you. He told me you can't," gushed Kamya. Well... we are happiest for both Karan and Kmaya in today's times.

