Kamya Punjabi As A Bride In Her Wedding Pictures With Shalabh Dang Is All Things Wow (View Pics)

Kamya Punjabi tied the knot with her costume designer boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. The actress made her relationship with Shalabh public on the auspicious eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, where she shared a picture of her life partner with Bappa and announced to the entire world, that age no bar, she had finally found her life partner. Eversince, Kamya has not shied away from expressing her love for Shalabh. Kamya Punjabi Begins Her Pre-Wedding Rituals With Spirituality, Seeks Bappa’s Blessing Before Her Engagement With Shalabh Dang (View Pic).

Over the weekend, Kamya's pre-wedding rituals started and pictures of her haldi and mehendi ceremony were all over social media. And now, pictures of Kamya and Shalabh's wedding ceremony have started doing the rounds.

While Kamya looked resplendent in a red and orange coloured lehenga, Shalabh sported a golden sherwani with a red bandhini dupatta. Nevertheless, the couple looked picture perfect.

In an earlier interview, revealing about how her daughter will receive her second marriage, Kamya went on to reveal, "First priority is definitely my child but I want to live my life too. It is up to me as to how I mould my daughter into this situation. I would never fall for a man who doesn't know the importance of a family. But when I see, here's a man who loves my family as much as he loves me, he even loves my daughter and understands the responsibility quite well. He has also raised his son alone. So, he can very well understand. And I was impressed by his qualities in general." Another word for Kamya and Shalabh sounds like "A match made in heaven." Congratulations to the lovely couple.