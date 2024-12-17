Things are pretty competitive as we near the finale episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. Vivian Dsena, who maintained a strong position inside the house, was seen slowly turning weak due to various factors. Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, known for her keen observations on the BB18, recently took a dig at Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, for looking down upon junior artistes. In another post, she also offered clarification and denied showing support to Karan Veer Mehra or Vivian Dsena. ‘You Are Not Making It Vivian’s Show’: Wife Nouran Aly Gives Vivian Dsena a Reality Check on ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Kamya Punjabi Takes a Dig at Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, make an appearance. During the episode, she called Karan Veer Mehra a " junior artiste". Reacting to this, Kamya Punjabi took to her X (previously Twitter) and wrote, "Wat is wrong in being a junior artist? Woh har ek insaan galat hai jisne Junior Artists ko demean karna chaha. Koi gaali hai woh log? Sabse jyada mehnat karte hai aur sabse kamm payment unki hoti hai… My Salute to all the #JuniorArtiste in this industry. Aapki mehnat ko salaam."

Kamya Punjabi Defends ‘Junior Artistes’ After Nouran Aly’s Remark

Wat is wrong in being a junior artist?Woh harr ek insaan galat hai jisne Junior Artists ko demean karna chaha. Koi gaali hai woh log? Sabse jyada mehnat karte hai aur sabse kamm payment unki hoti hai… My Salute to all the #JuniorArtist in this industry. Aapki mehnat ko salaam 🫡 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2024

Kamya Punjabi Refutes Defending Karan Veer Mehra

As soon as her post surfaced online, many fans thought that Kamya Punjabi was defending her favourite BB18 contestant. However, in a separate post, the actress clarified that she is not defending either Karan Veer Mehra or Vivian Dsena and that her post was solely meant to support junior artistes. Resharing a BB18 fan page post, Kamya Punjabi wrote, "You are wrong! I m not defending Karan or Vivian here... I m defending Junior Artists here. Chahe woh karan ho ya Vivian ya koi aur.. Stop it right now...Game ke liye ek puri community ko mat girao… Junior Artist bhi Artist hi hai aur insaan bhi. My req to u guys too". ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Tajinder Bagga EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show Ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar – Reports.

Kamya Punjabi Offers Clarification on Her Previous Post

You are wrong! I m not defending Karan or Vivian here.. i m defending Junior Artists here. Chahe woh karan ho ya Vivian ya koi aur.. Stop it right now..Game ke liye ek puri community ko mat girao… Junior Artist bhi Artist hi hai aur insaan bhi. My req to u guys too 🙏🏻 https://t.co/wwxaPlzJMA — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2024

This was not the first time that something like this happened. Previously, Vivian Dsena, who was once a big name in the Indian television scene, had passed a similar comment on Junior Artistes, which stirred controversy online.

