Karan Tacker's 'Heart Breaks' For The Gyms That Won't Survive The Current Economic Unrest

Karan Tacker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the business severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak is the gyms. The fitness-conscious folks are forced to work out at home with makeshift equipment. Karan Tacker, who is celebrating his birthday today, is well known for his hot bod. The actor has found a few ways to exercise during the lockdown and stay fit. But he says his heart breaks thinking about what will happen to the gyms after the lockdown as well. "Once we go back to being normal, a lot of gyms are going to shut down as they won’t be able to survive the economy. That breaks my heart. Gyms are tough to turn around as the rents and equipment are expensive," the actor said in an interview with Hindustan Times. Karan Tacker Birthday Special: A Dandy Swag, Boyish Charm With a Whole Lot of Spunk Define His Fashion Arsenal!

Talking about his fitness routine during the lockdown, Karan revealed, "When the lockdown started, it was all about making the most of the time that I had on hand, and I have been helping out at home but every week has its own challenges."

"Working out in my building compound has been working for me, and I finish my workout early in the morning and evening. We get veggies in our building and no one needs to go out and we have a huge parking space, which is where I run. We are allowed to run inside the building. But I miss boxing as I used to love doing it. This phase has taught us all to be minimalistic. Like I have learnt how to train with one bar." Karan Tacker’s Reveals That His First Pay Cheque Was of 1500 Rupees.

Karan Tacker was last seen in the web-series Special Ops created by Neeraj Pandey. The series was very well-received by the audience and the critics.