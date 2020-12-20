Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome baby no. 3 and have been treating their fans with pictures and videos of their pregnancy journey. The two are in Canada for the last trimester of the pregnancy and have been enjoying their time together. The baby on board is finally ready for its arrival and Karanvir shared the joy of being a father again with a cute post. Teejay Sidhu's Delivery Date Out, VJ and Karanvir Bohra To Welcome Third Baby On December 24.

He took to Instagram to share a video as he entered the hospital for Teejay's delivery. He is seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's song "Love Mera Hit Hit" and he enters the hospital. He is also seen carrying an infant car seat in his hand as he dances with joy. More cheery than the dance was Bohra's caption. He said that he will consider himself lucky regardless of the fact that he has a girl or a boy. Recently, Teejay revealed that although they are allowed to find out the child’s gender in Canada, they decided to keep it a surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Discussing why the duo did not want to know their baby's gender, Teejay posted, “So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada, we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!” Karanvir Bohra On Teejay Sidhu's Pregnancy: 'We Don’t Know If It Will Be a Boy or a Girl But Whatever God Blesses Us With, We Will Be Happy'.

Earlier, Karanvir had also told Hindustan Times that they did not plan to conceive during this pandemic. “We have been hearing a lot of this and that this is going to be a lockdown baby. But I think it was more like a calling. Both Teejay and I are very connected spiritually and we both believe that when a soul wants to come in, it chooses,” he had said. Bohra and Teejay made the pregnancy announcement back in August by sharing a series of adorable photos.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).