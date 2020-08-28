Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu, who are parents to two adorable twin baby girls, are all set to add on to their family. On the eve of August 28, Karanvir's birthday, he and Teejay announced that they were all set to welcome another baby. The actor posted on social media, "Children come into the world through us, but the plan is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. ❤️🙏" Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu Expecting their Third Child, Couple Shares the Good News on the Actor's Birthday.

Talking to Bombay Times, an elated Karanvir revealed, "We both chose my birthday to make this announcement because we thought what can be better than announcing the news of my baby’s arrival on the day I was born? Just five more months to go and there will be a new member in our family! We don’t know if it will be a boy or a girl but whatever God blesses us with, we will be happy.” Karanvir Bohra Birthday: From Tailored Suits To Desi Attires, Times When The Actor Impressed Us With His Dapper Choices (View Pics).

Karanvir also got his twin baby girls to announce the news of the impending arrival of their sibling. "Aaj kal ke bachche bahut smart hote hai. They had suspected something a few days ago, seeing their mom’s baby bump. Then they put their heads on Teejay’s stomach and felt something moving inside. They asked us if there is someone inside? Referring to a vampire cartoon which they watch, they asked if a vampire is doing ballet inside mummy’s stomach? We will be breaking th news to them in the evening today," concluded Karanvir. Congratulations to Karanvir and Teejay on impending parenthood.

