Here comes one of the most breaking news from the television industry. As reportedly, Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has said goodbye to the daily soap. Yep, that's right, as per an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, it states that Parth has decided to quit the iconic serial as currently, he wants to focus on his health and other projects. Well, if this piece of news is true then it is going to be a tough time for the makers to get another replacement. Also, fans of Samthaan will definitely get upset after hearing this. Main Hero Boll Raha Hu: Ekta Kapoor Unveils the Teaser of Parth Samthaan's Digital Debut and It's Nothing Less than a Treat for his Fans (Watch Video).

"Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult," a source informed the portal.

Earlier, Parth in a live session with Pinkvilla had dropped hints that he might be seen in a movie soon. He had said, "There's a good chance that I'll be doing a film this year." We wonder if this is the reason behind Parth taking the step to exit KZK 2. FYI, Samthaan will mark his digital debut with Main Hero Boll Raha Hu on ALT Balaji. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Fans Rejoice After Anurag Basu Returns to Shoot (View Pics).

The latest edition of Ekta's Kasauti has seen many stars leaving the show. As if you remember it was Hina Khan who was replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika and recently even Karan Singh Grover was being replaced by Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj. Now, we are damn excited to see who will be the new Anurag? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).