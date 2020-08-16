It's been a rough time for fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, ever since news of both its lead actors, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play Anurag and Prerna in the show, quitting, has gotten out. A few days ago, actor Parth Samthaan, who recently resumed shooting for the show after suffering from COVID-19, had put down his papers and will be seen bidding goodbye to the show in September. And this news was followed by how Erica too was contemplating leaving the show for better prospects and also for the safety of her health. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Parth Samthaan, Leading Lady Erica Fernandes To Also Leave the Show?.

And now, news of how Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who was last seen in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be stepping into Erica's shoes as Prerna, has been making the rounds. However, the actress has rubbished the rumours. Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Quashes Reports of Being Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural Drama Alongside Kratika Sengar and Asim Riaz (View Tweet).

Check Out Divyanka's Clarification Below:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Replacements seem to be the vibe of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 off lately. It all started with Hina Khan quitting the show and being replaced by Aamna Sharif, followed by Karan Singh Grover being replaced by Karan Patel. While Parth's exit is definite and the makers have already started looking for a replacement, what remains to be seen is whether or not the news of Erica quitting the show is true. But what's confirmed is Divyanka is not entering Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

