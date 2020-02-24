Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Shoots Prerna Despite Her Agreeing to the Marriage and Leaves Anurag Shocked

Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Prerna slaps Viraj when he threatens her at gunpoint. Later, he forces Prerna into marrying him as Anurag gets thrashed by his goons. In tonight’s episode, we see Prerna (Erica Fernandes) sees the goons bringing Anurag (Parth Samthaan) who is hurt. The goons tie him in the edge of the cliff. Prerna tries to help him but Viraj stops her and threatens her that he will kill Anurag if she goes. Viraj tells Prerna that if she gets ready to marry him then he will release Anurag as a wedding gift to her. Prerna is in a dilemma and does not know what to do. Viraj goes to cut the rope so that Anurag falls down the cliff. Prerna tells Viraj she is ready to marry him and requests him to free Anurag. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 20, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Viraj Challenges Anurag to Stop his Marriage With Prerna After he Finds Support from Sonalika.

Viraj gets happy and tells the pandit to start the ritual to perform the marriage. Viraj tells one of his goons to record the whole episode as proof that he got married to Prerna. The goon sends the video to Sonalika (Aamna Sharif). Sonalika is happy to know that Prerna is marrying Viraj and thinks now Prerna will be away from Anurag’s life. Meanwhile, the rope to which Anurag is tied is getting loosen. Prerna worries about Anurag’s life. Suddenly the winds blow from all directions and the veil of Durga Maa comes in front of Anurag’s face. Anurag gets conscious and opens his eyes. Prerna is happy to see Anurag and tells him to save himself. Anurag calls out to Prerna and tells her not to marry Viraj. Anurag fights with the goons. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 18, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Breaks Into the Prison to Unveil the Truth.

The pandit runs away seeing all this, Viraj gets furious and goes to fight with Anurag. Both Viraj and Anurag fight with each other. Viraj hits Anurag with a stone on his head. Anurag feels uneasy and falls down. He gets vivid flashbacks of his past. Prerna runs to help Anurag, she picks the knife and points to Viraj and warns him to stay away from Anurag. Suddenly Viraj takes out his gun and points towards Anurag. Prerna comes in between and pushes Viraj aside. Viraj fires his gun, the bullet goes and hit Prerna on her stomach. Viraj falls down the cliff. Anurag panics and picks Prerna and takes her to the nearby hospital. Anurag tells Prerna to not close her eyes and talk to him. Anurag reminisces his past when he is taking Prerna to the hospital. Anurag halts a taxi and tells the driver to take to the nearby hospital.

In the hospital, Anurag tells the doctors to attend to Prerna as her water bag has broken. The doctors take Prerna inside the O. T. to treat her. Anurag waits outside and worries for Prerna (ek tukda doop kaa track plays in the background). Anurag again feels uneasy and sees vivid scenes from his past. Prerna delivers a baby girl. The doctor comes and congratulates Anurag.

In the precap, Moloy is happy to know that Anurag got his memory back. Anurag tells him that they will take Prerna and their baby to the Basu house.