Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 18, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Anurag Breaks Into the Prison to Unveil the Truth

Parth Samthaan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Sonalika gets furious when Prerna challenges to throw her out of Anurag’s life within three days. Sonalika tells Viraj to get married to Prerna within two days and take her with him so that she cannot disturb her life. In tonight’s episode, we see Ronit escapes from Shekar’s hand. Shekar could not see his face. The cops come in the house, Shekar tells the cops how the culprit escaped leaving his shirt behind. Shekar tells the cops that the culprit should be caught soon. Just then they hear some noise coming from a room and break it and barge in to find out. The cops see the mechanic lying down, he accepts his crime and tells he knows who is behind all this. Shekar tells him to reveal the truth about the accused.

Meanwhile, Viraj is restless thinking about Sonalika’s (Aamna Sharif) word. Viraj gets upset when Sonalika brings his wife Natalika in between them. Viraj tells the house help of Sharma house to give the medicine which he told, to Veena. The house help asks more money do to this work.

Sonalika calls Ronit and asks about the mechanic. Ronit tells Sonalika that the cops have arrested the mechanic, Sonalika gets disturbed. Anupam meets Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and asks why he was following Viraj. Anurag tells that he is worried about Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and was just checking on Viraj. Anurag tells Anupam that he came to a point that Viraj has a double personality and is not suitable for Prerna. Anupam tells Anurag to cancel this alliance so that he and Prerna both will be happy.

Anurag calls Shivani and tells her that he wants to talk with Prerna. Shivani goes to call Prerna, just then Shekar comes and tells Prerna that the person who tried to tamper Anurag’s car breaks has been caught by the police. Anurag overhears them and gets infuriated. Anurag calls Moloy and tells him that he wants the help of his Commissioner friend. Meanwhile, Prerna tells Shekar and Shivani that Sonalika is the one who is trying to harm her. Shekar is shocked to know that and tells that he will not leave her. Prerna tells that she knows how to tackle this problem and in a few days Sonalika will be out of their life.

Anurag on the other side goes to the police station to meet the mechanic. The police tell he just has five minutes to talk with the mechanic. Anurag goes inside the cell and locks it from inside so that no one disturbs him. Anurag asks the mechanic to tell the name of the culprit or else he will break him down. Anurag gets infuriated and beats the mechanic and tells him to reveal the truth or else he will kill him. As the mechanic is going to tell about the accused, the police come in and stop Anurag’s and bring him out.

Veena feels restless and feels some pain in her head. The house help tells her to rest and she will bring tea for her. Viraj comes and tells Veena that he got a big project in Dubai. Viraj requests Veena that can he get married to Prerna within two days as he has to leave immediately after that. Veena and all are shocked to hear it. Veena thinks that she likes Viraj and wants Prerna to settle soon forgetting Anurag. Veena tells Viraj that she does not have any problem. Viraj tells her he will arrange everything and leaves.

In the precap, Sonalika tells Mohini that she wants Prerna to be out of the Basu house. Anurag goes to Viraj’s house to get some clues on his absence as he suspects him.