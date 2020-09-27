Kaun Banega Crorepati will be returning with its 12th season on Monday. The show will be shot amid a pandemic, so get ready to see some changes in hosting by Amitabh Bachchan, who, BTW, only recently recovered from COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh has recited a poem, focussing on the gusty move to resume KBC and it hits home run. The poem is titled 'Wapas Aana Padta Hai' - an obvious allegory for restarting the world and returning to work. We hope a vaccine is discovered and distributed soon. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: From No In-Studio Audience to Changes in Lifelines, Here's What's Different With Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12.

"Jab waqt ki chotein har sapne har leti hain, jab raah ki keelein pag chalni kar deti hain, aise me bhi gagan bhed hunkar lagana padta hai," Amitabh saysas he begins the powerful poem. The lighting falls perfectly, illuminating just the actor's face. His baritone voice and itense eyes will move you. Kaun Banega Crorepati 5 Winner Sushil Kumar Pens A Note On His 'Worst Time In Life After Winning KBC' (View Post).

Watch Amitabh Bachchan Recite The Poem 'Wapas Aana Padta Hai':

Kismat se har panne par, Kismat likhwana padta hai, Wapas aana padta hai. Watch AB recite the opening poem of #KBC12, starts tomorrow 9pm only on Sony TV. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/DjYmATJiTX — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 27, 2020

For the very first time in 20 years, KBC will not host in-studio audience keeping in line with the government-mandated safety guidelines and protocols in response to COVID-19. This year, Audience Poll will be replaced by the lifeline Video-A-Friend.

