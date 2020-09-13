Back when simpleton Sushil Kumar won Kaun Banega Crorepati 5 and took home a cheque of Rs 5 Crore, he was the nation's inspiration. A small-town boy winning a staggering amount was indeed inspiring. However, life turned around in a very different path for Sushil 4 years after winning KBC. In an emotional soul searching post, Sushil, on Facebook, opened up about how the year 2015 - 2016 was his worst phase with life totally falling apart for him. From not knowing what to do in life to his wife leaving him and asking for a divorce, Sushil wrote it all. EXCLUSIVE: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Reports of COVID-19 Cases on Sets of Amitabh Bachchan Show Not True?.

His translated Facebook post reads, "Worst time of my life after winning KBC.

2015-2016 was the most challenging full time of my life, nothing was left to extinguish what to do. Due to being a local celebrity, there was a program in Bihar for ten to fifteen days in a month. That's why education went away slowly. I used to be very serious about the media at that time and the media used to ask me on a few days what are you doing, I used to do this business without experience so that I can tell in the media that I am not useless. The result of which was that the business used to drown after a few days."

Describing more about his downfall, Sushil wrote how he wasted away his life which eventually distanced his wife from him. He revealed he would just sit home and watch movies all day longg. Having had enough of his joblessness, his wife left him one day and even demanded a divorce. He revealed he then realised that if he wants to save his marriage, he has to have a career and he wanted to get into film direction and took a step in that direction.

Sushil stated that he even worked at a big production house where he learnt the ropes of filmmaking - story, screenplay, dialogue copy, prop, costume, content among other things. He even wrote 3 scripts that he sold to production houses for which he was paid Rs 20 Thousand.

Sushil also revealed how in the meanwhile he got addicted to drinking and smoking. Confessing that he introspected and realised that real happiness is achieved when a person does what he wishes to, Sushil decided to take control of his life went back to Bihar and prepared to become a teacher. Today, Sushil is a successful teacher and also an environmental issues worker. Confessing that contributing to the environment gives him 'peace' he also went on to reveal that he not only successfully quit alcohol in 2016, but also quit smoking in 2019.

"We just think that the needs of life should be kept as low as possible, we have to earn only that much that the needs are fulfilled and in the rest of the time, we have to do something on such a small level for the environment," his translated post concluded. Quite the life lesson Sushil Kumar.

