Deviyon aur sajjano, this is how Amitabh Bachchan will soon be entertaining one and all at dinner table conversations come September 28, 2020. Yes, the much-loved game show will soon have its grand premiere, which is extra special, given the show enters its 20th year. Celebrating two decades of unparalleled success and popularity, KBC only emerged as a game-changer for the Indian television industry in terms of content. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to Go On Air From September 28, Here's the Telecast Schedule For Amitabh Bachchan's Game Show (View Promo).

In its 12th Season, the show makes a comeback with a two-fold messaging which conveys not just the bigger and better return of the show amidst a pandemic, but also a motivational nudge for participants and viewers to consider setbacks as a stepping stone for a greater comeback. EXCLUSIVE: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Reports of COVID-19 Cases on Sets of Amitabh Bachchan Show Not True?.

Check Out the Promo Below:

While the core of the show remains the same, KBC Season 12 comes with a few changes relevant to the current times.

No Live Audience

For the very first time in 20 years, KBC will not host in-studio audience keeping in line with the government-mandated safety guidelines and protocols in response to COVID-19.

Video-a-Friend

The in-studio audience played a huge role as a lifeline – Audience Poll in helping the contestants on the Hotseat move ahead in the game. This year, Audience Poll will be replaced by the lifeline Video-A-Friend.

Lifelines

The other three lifelines remain the same – 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question. The number of fastest finger first contestants who will compete to be on the hot seat per week has been reduced from the usual 10 to 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).