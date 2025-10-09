The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 was a mix of emotions, intelligence, and youthful charm as two bright young minds, Shauryajeet Singh and Vivaan Srivastava took the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Young Genius Divisha Vaishnav Impresses Amitabh Bachchan in Juniors Week, Takes Home 25 Lakh Points.

Shauryajeet Singh Wins Hearts With His Adorable Dream

Fourth-grader Shauryajeet Singh from New Delhi, who proudly calls himself “#Mastermind,” was the first to play. Full of confidence, he told the host, “I have planned whatever I want to do in future.” Fascinated by science and space, Shauryajeet shared his dream with a twist. When Amitabh Bachchan asked if he wanted to become an astronaut, the young contestant replied adorably, “I don’t want to go up. They go away. I want to make rocket. Mujhe zameen pe paer rakhna hai. Durr nahin jana hai.”

Shauryajeet Singh Gets Emotional After Wrong Answer

However, his journey took an emotional turn at the INR 50,000 question: In the Mahabharata, who among these was a Kaurava?

The options were: A) Dronacharya B) Duryodhana C) Bhima D) Nakula

Shauryajeet chose option A) but the correct answer was B, Duryodhana. Realizing his mistake, he broke down in tears and said softly, “Ek chance milta hai aur usme bhi galti kar diya.” His parents and host Amitabh Bachchan comforted him, reminding him of his courage and intelligence. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Nobel Prize Question That Stumped Chemistry Teacher Meenakshi Yadav?

Vivaan Srivastava Becomes Rollover Contestant

Next up was Vivaan Srivastava from Noida, a sixth-grader who described himself as a “foodie.” His quick wit and sharp responses immediately caught Big B’s attention. When asked if he enjoyed mathematics, Vivaan replied with confidence that it was his favourite subject. With the expert’s guidance, he correctly answered and secured his place as the rollover contestant for the next episode.

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Watch ‘KBC 17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. Viewers can also stream the show on the Sony LIV app.

