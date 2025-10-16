Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by cinema icon Amitabh Bachcha,n is one of India's most watched television shows. The fan-favourite quiz show returned for its 17th season on August 11, 2025, marking Amitabh Bachchan’s 24th season as the show’s host. KBC17 has kept viewers glued to their screens as contestants compete for the coveted crore prize. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Junior Contestant Rudra Chitte Walks Home With INR 25 Lakh Points After Quitting on THIS Coral Reefs Question - Can You Answer It?.

The latest episode of KBC17 saw junior contestant Spruha Tushar Shinkhede from Nagpur, Maharashtra, take over the hot seat. She is in the 7th standard and has a keen interest in mythology, with a real passion for learning Shlokas. The young girl left the show with INR 25 lakh points.

#ShlokaQueen Spruha Shinkhede Wows Big B and Audience With Her Melodious Shlokas

While speaking with Big B, Spruha Shinkhede revealed that during the COVID period, she had memorised the entire Bhagavad Gita. Mesmerised by her story, Big B asked her to recite the shlokas. With a gentle request for everyone to fold their hands, Spruha beautifully recited the verses, infusing the show with a deep sense of devotion and spiritual grace that left the audience spellbound.

Spruha Shikhende Wins INR 25 Lakh Points

In the episode aired on Thursday (October 16), Spruha impressed everyone by answering 13 questions correctly. When faced with the 14th question for INR 50 lakh points, the young contestant decided to play it safe. In a rare sight, the usually tough question turned out to be an image-based one, catching everyone by surprise. Curious to know the question?

The INR 50 lakh point question of today's episode was: Which of these flags does not represent the Sun? To see the available options, take a look at the image below.

(Photo Credit: Sony LIV)

Having exhausted all her lifelines in the last two questions and unsure about the answer, Spruha chose to quit, walking away with INR 25 lakh. After she quit the game, Big B explained that the correct answer was Option D, which was the national flag of Palau. The yellow circle in the centre of the flag represents the moon. ‘An Adult Insulted Legends Few Days Ago’: Rajiv Adatia Indirectly SLAMS Orry While Reacting to Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt, Urges Everyone Not To Be Harsh on the Child (View Posts).

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

How To Watch ‘KBC17’?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television, Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the quiz show on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).