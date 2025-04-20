After being ousted from Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on Colors last year, there were reports that Asim Riaz has now been “kicked out” of another reality show – Battleground on Amazon MX Player. In his first reaction after rumours of the ouster from Battleground, Asim Riaz posted a black and white picture on his Instagram Stories, showing a middle finger to his critics. He had posted a similar picture after being booted out of KKK14. post midnight on April 20, Asim Riaz wrote on X (Twitter), “Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’ , i kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count.” There were reports that Asim had a fight with his co-mentors on the show, Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan). The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant doesn’t seem to take anything negative said about him kindly, it seems. Take a look at his posts. Asim Riaz Kicked Out of ‘Battleground’ After Heated Fight With Co-Mentors Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan; Shoot Called Off?

Asim Riaz Reacts After ‘Battleground’ Exit Rumours - See Tweet:

Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’ , i kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) April 19, 2025

Asim Riaz Shows Middle Finger After Battleground Exit - See Pic

Asim Riaz (Photo Credit: @asimriaz77.official)

