Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Mona Singh Says Her ALTBalaji Show Is Real, Dark and Toxic

Mona Singh (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actress Mona Singh says the upcoming third season of her web show "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" is going to be "super real, dark and toxic". Mona's character Ananya had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother. "Whenever I'm on the sets of 'KKHH', I really enjoy a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard pressed for time," said Mona.

"I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well.

Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out," she added. The third season will be out on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.