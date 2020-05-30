Arhaan Khan Shoots Down Rumours of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Distancing Themselves From Him, Says 'Prince Is A Good Friend, Never Been Close With Yuvika' (Details Inside)

Arhaan Khan (Right) With Prince and Narula At Their Reception (Photo Credits: Intagram)

It can be effectively said that after Salman Khan bashed open Arhaan Khan inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for lying to Rashami Desai about his previous marriage and kids despite proposing to Desai herself, that opened a can of worms about Arhaan Khan that just wouldn't shut close. Tales about Arhaan's deceitful ways made it to the headlines with Rashami's bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who had entered the show as a guest, telling Desai about all the lies that Khan told her. Arhaan Khan Lashes Out At Ex-Girlfriend Rashami Desai, Says He Has Proof That Her 'Claims Are Baseless and False'.

Soon, Rashami broke all ties with Arhaan and soon after, they got into a tussle over how Khan cheated her out of lots of money when she was inside the BB13 house. In fact, bank statements of Desai, where Khan has made huge withdrawals were also leaked to the public and things got further messy. Did Rashami Desai Take A Sly Dig At Ex-Flame Arhaan Khan? Actress Says 'I Am Not a Bechari Naari'.

Also, this piece of news was accompanied by rumours of how Arhaan's good-friends, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary had distanced themselves from Arhaan Khan after details of his deceiving relationship with Rashami Desai had gone public. In fact, Yuvika had even confirmed to the media that she and her husband Prince Narula were not as good friends with Khan as he had claimed all over the media. She had said, "He was invited to our wedding as any other colleague was." Bigg Boss 13: From Arhaan Khan's Pardafaash to Sidharth Shukla's'Aisi Ladki' Comment, 5 Controversies that Rashami Desai Tackled on the Reality Show.

However, Arhaan has rubbished these rumours and while he maintains that Prince and he are very close, he never had that kinda bond with Yuvika ever. He told Pinkvilla, "I have also heard the rumours. Prince is a very good friend of mine and we are friends. Yuvika, I have only known through friends, she is my bhabhi, so I really did not have an equation with her. But I don't think Prince has given any statement. I don't know where these reports are coming from but I have not felt anything like that."