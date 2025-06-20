'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Review: While JioHotstar seems obsessed with remaking acclaimed foreign shows in Hindi, I’m genuinely enjoying the kind of shows they’re bringing out in Malayalam. And I really hope more of the general audience gives them a shot. I’m not saying they’re all brilliant (Master Peace and Nagendran's Honeymoons were underwhelming), but there’s a definite effort to offer something distinct and offbeat for viewers. Now, for the first time on the platform, we have a second season of their first Malayalam original, Kerala Crime Files. Kerala Crime Files Review: Aju Varghese and Lal’s Malayalam Series Is a Well-Knit Investigative Thriller That Loses Its Grip Near the End.

The first season, directed by Ahammed Khabeer, was a solid police procedural - an investigative thriller that worked well as a binge-watch (six episodes, each with a comfortable and crisp runtime). Ahammed Khabeer returns to direct Season 2, along with Aju Varghese and Lal, although this time both actors take on more supporting roles. Leading the cast now is Arjun Radhakrishnan (Rocket Boys, Kannur Squad). So, what’s the case that has the Kerala police department losing sleep this time?

'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Review - The Plot

It’s right there in the tagline: The Search for CPO Ambili Raju. Ambili Raju (Indrans) is a shrewd and respected CPO stationed in Thiruvananthapuram. After a corruption scandal erupts, the entire station undergoes a reshuffle, and all personnel are transferred to other areas. CI Kurian Avaran (Lal) and SI Noble (Arjun Radhakrishnan) are part of the new team brought in to replace them. But while delivering the transfer orders, Kurian and Noble discover that Ambili has mysteriously vanished.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2:

As their manhunt intensifies, they also uncover Ambili’s ties to Ayyappan (Harisree Ashokan), a driver at a police dog shelter and the current husband of Ambili’s first wife. And yes, Ayyappan is missing too.

'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Review - Bahul Ramesh Strikes Again!

Malayalam cinema has been doing some stellar work in the investigative thriller space, and it’s refreshing to see that quality translate to the OTT arena. JioHotstar is doing a commendable job here - not just with Kerala Crime Files, but also with the flawed yet gripping 1000 Babies. What got me intrigued about Season 2 even before it landed was the involvement of Bahul Ramesh - the man behind Kishkindha Kaandam, one of the finest Malayalam films of 2024 - who's written the screenplay and dialogues. ‘KishKindha Kaandam’ Movie Review: Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan’s Brilliant Performances and a Layered Mystery Make for a Spectacular Combo!

A Still From 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 trailer

That said, Bahul Ramesh takes a very different approach here, even if the core of both lies in the mystery of a missing person. While Kishkindha Kaandam was a slow-burn psychological drama, Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is all about tight pacing and focused suspense, where the writing steers clear of indulgence. And unlike the previous season, which somewhat fumbled in its final episode, Season 2 delivers a much stronger and more satisfying climax.

Where both seasons succeed is in their grounded portrayal of police work. There’s a certain realism to how the cops operate - making do with the resources on hand, relying on their wits and experience (self or borrowed), and seeking help where needed. This isn’t a one-genius-saves-the-day kind of story like Sherlock. And because the missing person here is a respected officer, the stakes feel much higher. So, when a senior officer scolds Noble for not personally confirming a blood sample at the lab, it doesn’t come off as a flex of authority - it reads as a frustrated cop trying desperately to find his colleague.

'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Review - Gripping Investigation Thriller

The investigation scenes are particularly compelling and often head into unpredictable territory. One standout moment comes in Episode 4, where Noble and his team create a route map based on a dog’s movement at a particular time frame to chase a lead. Sounds unbelievable, right? But the show somehow makes it feel totally plausible - and the payoff in the finale is brilliantly done.

There are also some cleverly edited scenes that completely threw me off when it came to identifying the killer, particularly through the use of smartly placed flashbacks. What’s more, Bahul Ramesh and director Ahammed Kabeer ensure that no scene feels wasted - every moment, even the opening sequence that feels seemingly disconnected from the main mystery, serves a purpose at some point in the narrative. Even the glimpses into Noble’s domestic life prove meaningful, with one such moment guiding him towards a crucial breakthrough. The show also allows for occasional bursts of humour, like the scene where Manoj yells "Patti!" (dog!) at a motorist who disrupts a group of dogs they’re monitoring via CCTV footage.

A Still From 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 trailer

The editing (by Mahesh Bhuvanend) is crisp, and the pacing keeps things engaging throughout. Jithin Stanislaus’ cinematography gives the series a moody, gritty tone that fits the subject matter well. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s background score is suitably atmospheric, if not overly flashy. ‘1000 Babies’ Review: Sanju Sivram Stands Out As the Wronged Psychopath in This Partly Gripping Series Co-Starring Neena Gupta and Rahman.

'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Review - The Performances

What elevates Kerala Crime Files Season 2 even further is the performances - many of them exceptional, even in blink-and-you-miss-it appearances (like the actress who plays Ayyappan's wife). Arjun Radhakrishnan delivers a rock-solid performance as the ‘virgin’ cop (thanks to his investigation record) trying to prove he belongs in the force for more than just sports quota stats. Lal brings his usual gravitas and occasional wisecrack when needed, and Aju Varghese, who enters in Episode 3, continues his winning streak on JioHotstar (KCF S1, Perilloor Premier League, Love Under Construction) with another dependable turn.

A Still From 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 trailer

Indrans makes a strong impression in the first episode as Ambili Raju - from the moment we see him escorting a convict with quiet authority, his meek demeanour hiding a crafty edge. The character is so well-written and so well-performed that it's honestly a bit disappointing to see him appear mostly in flashbacks thereafter. That’s not a flaw, to be clear, the flashbacks help expand the shady nature of Ambili - it’s just a testament to how compelling the character is and how much more of him we wanted on screen.

Harisree Ashokan, playing Ayyappan, is also strong despite having even less screen time than Indrans. One of my favourite scenes is when Indrans and Ashokan share the frame - it’s wild to remember these two used to make us laugh back in the day. Here, their chemistry remains intact, but the context and tone are leagues apart, showcasing their range beautifully.

A Still From 'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 trailer

My one major gripe with Kerala Crime Files, in both seasons, is the lack of space given to strong female characters. Noorin Shereef (Oru Adaar Love), as Noble’s dog-loving wife, and Shibla Fara (Kakshi Amminipilla), as a veterinarian, do get their moments - but they don’t really have arcs that stand out. It’s a bit of a missed opportunity. Among the supporting cast, Renjith Shekhar (can we please have him lead Season 3?), Jeo Baby, Navas Vallikkunnu, Suresh Kumar, a returning Sanju Sanichen all deliver in their roles. And the actor revealed in the final episode - no spoilers here, but you know who you are - is absolutely phenomenal.

'Kerala Crime Files' Season 2 Review - Final Thoughts

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 is a gripping, well-crafted investigative thriller that improves upon a very decent first season with smarter writing, strong performances, and a satisfying conclusion. It may not be flashy or twist-heavy for the sake of it, but it’s exactly that restraint and realism that make it stand out. Dog lovers might find an extra reason to appreciate it too. All six episodes of Kerala Crime Files Season 2 are streaming on JioHotstar.

Rating: 4.0

