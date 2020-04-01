Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: No Fresh Episodes of Fear Factor From The Coming Weekend (Deets Inside)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Photo Credits: Voot)

The COVID-19 lockdown has led to a shut down of shootings for daily soaps, that has, in turn, led to the shutdown of telecast and fresh episodes of various TV shows that are on-air. However, with many vacant telecast slots, the channels decided to bring back their old shows and their OTT shows back onto the tube. While Doordarshan has brought back it's all-time favourites like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Shaktiman and Dekh Bhai Dekh among others, other channels too have brought their online shows to air in vacant timeslots. Only Sony TV's dance reality show India's Best Dancer is able to give the audience fresh episodes. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Did You Know That Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Owns 12 Horses?.

However, in such times where fresh episodes are being craved by the viewers, Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which was until last weekend, telecasting fresh episodes, has now stopped doing so. Yes, you read that right. Come next weekend, there will be no new episodes of Fear Factor on telecast, a report in India Forums quoted Karishma Tanna saying. The KKK10 contestant told the portal, "Due to lockdown there won't be any fresh episode aired from this weekend.". Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 First Episode Review: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar and Others Face Their Phobias Like a Boss!.

Well, looks like the makers want to save their best episodes for the last, we mean, for the after lockdown period where the show's already high ratings will clock with BARC and count. Well, looks like until Colors decides to fill in the empty weekend slot of the Rohit Shetty hosted show, we'll get to see replays of the episodes.