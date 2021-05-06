Actor Arjun Bijlani, will fly to Cape Town soon for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and he says it's not easy to leave his family behind in such unprecedented times. "As they say, the show must go on! Leaving my family behind in such unprecedented times for Khatron Ke Khiladi is indeed an arduous task. I am feeling all sort of emotions right now. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen Confirms Being a Part of This Stunt Based Reality Show.

I am a little anxious looking around at the crisis, at the same time excited to embark on this adventurous journey, and more than anything, worried about my family. They, too, are upset about me leaving, which makes it even harder," he told IANS. The actor says that the show feels very different this year because of the pandemic. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Reveals How He Is Prepping Up for the Reality Show!

"This year, it is not about winning or losing; it is more about keeping our spirits high and moving forward. I sincerely believe that each participant this year is a winner because this is a situation like no other. At this moment, the energy to pull yourself out of the dark zone and all the negativity for the show is commendable on everyone's part," he says. He adds: "I am looking forward to the show and leaving on May 7."

