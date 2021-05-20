Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 and served pure entertainment on the reality show. The best part about her is that she's unfiltered and bindass. Even on BB 14, she was not scared of getting into a verbal fight with anyone. The beauty is next to be seen on Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. FYI, Tamboli is already in Cape Town, South Africa for the shooting of the stunt-based show and has been updating fans about her whereabouts straight from abroad. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Is All Set for the Reality Show, Says ‘My Brother Will Be My Shield’.

Right from posing with the other contestants from KKK 11 to even flaunting her hot body from the locale, Nikki is having a gala time shooting. Well, if you happen to follow her on the gram, you'll know that she has a great body, but seems like for KKK, she has shed some kilos and now looks so fit and fab. Just in case, you have missed the babe's latest pics, fret not, as we've listed them down below just for you. Have a look. Nikki Tamboli Gives It Back to Trolls Who Targeted Her for ‘Enjoying’ After Brother’s Demise.

Does This Photo of Nikki in Black Bikini Give You Baywatch Vibes?

Always Flaunting Her Washboard Abs!

Goofing Around With Abhinav Shukla!

Nikki Tamboli in Monokini on a Beach!

Electrifying in Red!

After looking at the above pictures, we know that 'dil maange more'. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, besides Nikki, Khatron Ke Khiladi this year will see participants such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and more. Coming back to Tamboli, let the hot pictures keep on coming, miss...Stay tuned!

