Khatron Ke Khiladi's Made In India special is turning out to be quite an interesting roller coaster ride for the contestants, with some mind-blowing and challenging out of the box stunts. After the first weekend's stunts where Rithvik Dhanjani won the coveted 'Champion' jacket, the recent weekend episodes saw some absolute daredevil stunts which kept everybody at the edge of their seats. With Rohit Shetty back as the host, the level of stunts was also 'literally' sky-high. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: Jay Bhanushali Injures Himself on the Sets of Rohit Shetty’s Adventure Reality Show (Watch Video).

One of the stunts required actor Jay Bhanushali to be wrapped up in white sheet attached to a vacuum in the morgue area, while partner Karan Wahi had to free himself from locks and then free Jay from the vacuum. While the two successfully managed to complete the entire stunt, Jay felt the brunt of the stunt and the experience was very real for Jay as he revealed it was definitely not easy to be wrapped up in those sheets and put in the morgue cabinet. Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded: Here's What Jay Bhanushali Has To Say On Participating in Fear Factor Once Again.

Check Out The Video Below:

Speaking about his stunt experience, Jay shares,"The stunts this season are turning out to be quite challenging, different and very strategic. The plastic vacuum stunt which I was a part of this weekend was quite a tough one! The plastic was squeezed around my eyes and ears and it was challenging to even slightly move, making it tough to breathe as well."

"For those few seconds, I felt quite lifeless, but knew that completing the stunt was a priority so I just hung in there! It was a relief to finally get out, but it eventually felt quite good to complete the stunt till the end," concludes Jay, who definitely had the experience of his lifetime in this stunt.

