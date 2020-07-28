Actress Karishma Tanna is overwhelmed to win season 10 of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, sharing how she broke several stereotypes to achieve her dreams in life. "As I hold this trophy in my hand, I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream. It feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 Winner Is Karishma Tanna, TV Actress Beats Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in KKK10 Grand Finale to Lift the Trophy

She can't do it. Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It's a tough world out there. It's a mans world. How will she survive the competition. She has no Godfather, no connections," she wrote. "Yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have.. they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts.. the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief you see in the eyes of your mother.. your friends your loved ones.. your fans," she added.

She is proud to win the game show because her hard work had paid off. "I am proud because just like everyone else who is here to achieve their goals, I worked hard physically, mentally, technically.. I worked in letting myself believe that yes we all are trying and only one will win but the experience will make us stronger, better and together," she added. On winning the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, Karishma shared how everyone supported her during the tasks.

Karishma Tanna Holding Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 Trophy

"When @itsrohitshetty sir announced my name, all I could feel is the love of my colleagues who rushed to me with no bias but only love, the same love and support which I felt during every task. I could feel my mother smiling because she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. looking at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude "To this milestone and many more to come," she concluded.

