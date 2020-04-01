Kiss of Love! Drashti Dhami Wishes Hubby Neeraj Khemka on His Birthday With a Throwback Lip-Lock Pic and We Are All Hearts for It

Drashti Dhami, Neeraj Khemka (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Television actress, Drashti Dhami who was last seen on the small screen in Colors' Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka wished the love of her life, Neeraj Khemka on his birthday in quite a passionate way. If you follow the telly star on social media you will know that she regular in sharing updates from her daily life. And recently, she took to her IG and posted quite a romantic picture featuring her and Neeraj. In the post, we can see Dhami locking lips with her hubby dearest. The picture is from the couple's Spain holidays and spills love to the 't'. Drashti Dhami Does Close Grip Push-Up Like a BOSS! Watch Video of TV Actress Giving Major Fitness Goals.

With street and lights in the backdrop, the photo shared by the TV star is indeed cosy. "Happy birthday hubby @khemkaniraj. You are the love of my life and the biggest pain in my ass! I love u so much !!," her caption read. In the picture, we can see the actress looking all sultry in a mini red dress wherein the man also looks dapper in casuals. We are loving it how the two are lip-locking amid the abroad locale. Drashti Dhami Workout and Diet: How 'Madhubala' of Television Keeps Herself Super Fit and Sultry (Watch Videos).

We are all hearts for Drashti's quirky way to wish her man on his birthday. For the unaware, Drashti is a huge TV star and have acted in serials like Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Dill Mill Gaye and Raja Ek Thi Rani to name a few. The actress also has won Colors TV dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. Indeed, fans miss you Dhami. Stay tuned!