Director-producer Anil V Kumar is all set to return to Kundali Bhagya after a span of five years. He talks about directing the show and the changes in the storyline of coming episodes. "It's nostalgic because I had launched Kundali Bhagya when it started and now when I am back, it's taking a leap with some old and some new faces. When you start the show, you create each character as per the maker's vision. And every aspect counts. It all starts with a thought, then writing, a maker's vision and direction in making the characters in a way that the viewers will like. Now, the show has grown and there is an element of freshness again," he says. Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora Talks About Doing an Aerial Stunt for a Sequence in the Show.

Talking about the storyline of Kundali Bhagya, he adds: "When a show takes a leap, I always consider it as a new show because of the growth in each character, their interpersonal relationships change and the change is for the better! It's an interesting storyline and relatable. I am hoping that the viewers will like it and love them more." Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Dhoopar Twin In White For The Baby Shower Ceremony; Check Out Pictures Of The Parents-To-Be.

Talking about his association with producer Ekta Kapoor, he says: "It was just at the start of my career in direction, when I was shooting in Shirdi, when I met Ekta. Ekta had come for darshan and she saw me and my work. The next thing I remember was I got a call from Balaji Telefilms. I was with Balaji for a major part of my career. They are very close to my heart, we are like family. I cannot describe the association in words, that respect, love comes from within."

