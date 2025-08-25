Smriti Irani is back as the beloved Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and she has already sparked a major conversation with her impactful monologue on the struggles of housewives. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premieres to Nostalgic Buzz as Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay Recreate Viral Tulsi-Mihir Colour Scene After 2 Decades- WATCH.

Watch Smriti Irani’s Powerful Monologue:

Tulsi Questions Mihir Over Money and Double Standards

In a scene that has gone viral, Tulsi confronts Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) after he lashes out at her for using INR 10 lakh without his permission. Her response hits home: “Mere paise? Accha? Ghar humara, bacche humare, paise tumhare?… Shaadi ek 4 pheron se hi toh aagyi thi, tabse ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte puchti hi toh rehti hun.” ( My money? Really? The house is ours, the children are ours, but the money is yours? … Marriage happened with just four pheras, and since then I’ve been running after everyone, constantly asking for things—that’s all I’ve been doing.) She doesn’t stop there and questions his double standards, asking why he never seeks her permission when buying an expensive car or gifting costly presents to his friends. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari’s Kitchen Burn Causes Worry; Tulsi Learns About Noina’s Feelings for Mihir (Read To Know)

Tulsi Highlights 38 Years of Unpaid Household Work

When Mihir tries to pacify her, calling it a misunderstanding, Tulsi delivers an even more striking reply, “38 saal se tumhara ghar chala rahi hun, salary dete ho mujhe? Salary kya chutti tak nahi milti. Tum chutti lete ho, bacche chutti lete hain, ghar ke naukar chutti lete hain, 38 saal main kya maine kabhi chutti li?” (I’ve been running your household for 38 years, do you give me a salary? Forget salary, I don’t even get a day off. You take holidays, the children take holidays, even the house help takes holidays—have I ever taken a single day off in 38 years?)

Tulsi Demands Recognition for Her Streedhan

These lines resonated deeply with audiences, shedding light on the lack of financial independence and acknowledgement faced by many housewives. She further reveals that she doesn’t even know her account number despite managing the home for decades. In a powerful conclusion, Tulsi says, “Zindagi bhar ek aurat ko usko stree dharm sikhaya jaata hai, streedhan ki toh kabhi baat nahi hoti? Toh yeh maanke chalo yeh 10 lakh rupay mera streedhan tha.” (All her life, a woman is taught about her duties as a wife, but no one ever talks about her rightful wealth, her streedhan. So let’s just consider these 10 lakh rupees as my streedhan.) ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi’s Green Saree Mix-Up, Pari’s Lies to Her Mother and Janmashtami Preparations at Shanti Niketan (Read To Know)

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Wins Hearts With Strong Debut

The scene touched viewers deeply, sparking a wave of emotional reactions on social media. Many appreciated Smriti Irani and producer Ektaa Kapoor for bringing back the essence of the iconic show while addressing a subject that remains highly relevant today. Fans praised it as a powerful portrayal of housewives' struggles. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on July 29 on Star Plus and JioCinema and scored an impressive 2.5 TVR in its debut week. Smriti’s return as Tulsi has struck a nostalgic chord, resonating across generations while sparking fresh conversations about the value of homemakers’ contributions.

