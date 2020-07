Actors Yukti Kapoor and Gulki Joshi, who are a part of TV show "Maddam Sir", have saluted the spirit of the police for their efforts in the battle against the Covid outbreak. "I was missing the 'Maddam Sir' team so much and it felt good to be back. Now that we are coming back with new episodes, it is our responsibility to do even more justice to our characters as we are playing police officers," Yukti said. Sneha Wagh: There Is Need to Air Shows Where Women Are Powerful

"Police officers have been at the frontline during these difficult times and they were out there risking their lives, so that we are safe in our homes. So, in my view, police officers are like gods," she added. The show features Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor as reel-life police officers. "I feel that today if we have been able to handle this pandemic a little, it has been possible with the relentless efforts of our frontline heroes like the police force. Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Edition: Karan Wahi Confirms Being A Part Of Rohit Shetty’s Stunt Based Reality Show!

'Maddam Sir', being somewhat a representative of the police force in India, it is our responsibility to do justice to our roles and bring the right message to our audience. So, I feel very proud to be playing this role and I hope we are able to make our police officers feel proud too," Gulki shared of her role in the Sony SAB show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).