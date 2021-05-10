Actor Arslan Goni, who is from Kashmir, had to work on getting his Marathi accent right for the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor says he tried to meet people from the area where the show is based, and emulate their accent and body language. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu: Arslan Goni Says Portraying Role of ’90s Gangster Was a Challenge for Him in ALTBalaji’s Series.

"I had to get the diction and the accent right. There's a tinge of Marathi that people get living in Mumbai. I had to figure that out. So, I had to meet people from that area to get the accent right because, essentially, I'm from Kashmir and I don't have much of an idea. So, I had to get the accent right. Also, the gestures were important." Arslan says. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu Trailer: Parth Samthaan, As Dashing Nawab, Will Have To Choose Between Mumbai Or Laila In This Gritty Gangster Drama (Watch Video).

Arslan essays the role of Lala, a gangster in the series. The show is based on the story of Nawab, played by Parth Samthaan, who becomes powerful as an underworld don in Mumbai. The series also features Patralekha and Arshin Mehta. It is currently streaming on the ALTBalaji.

