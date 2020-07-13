As Parth Samthaan continues to observe home quarantine post his positive COVID-19 test results, his fans can cheer and patiently wait for his return. The actor was shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 while he contracted the virus but trust Ekta Kapoor to wish him a speedy recovery in the most exciting way. The TV czarina earlier took to her Instagram account to unveil the teaser of his digital debut, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu and going by the video, we can assure a thrilling ride for his admirers. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan Announces Break From Social Media After Revealing He Battled Depression (View Post).

We won't deny that Main Hero Boll Raha Hu resembles Once Upon a Time in Mumbai when it comes to its production value. Parth looks dapper as a powerful man who is determined to rule the film industry, right from its production to piracy. While one would prefer calling him a gangster, he insists on being called a 'hero'. Ekta Kapoor earlier captioned the teaser as Get well soon Parth! @the_parthsamthaan ‘Kasauti...’ is waiting for its ‘Hero’. Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Niti Taylor, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani Among Others Pray For Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor's Quick Recovery.

Check Out the Teaser

Parth's digital debut will on Balaji Telefilms' OTT platform, ALTBalaji and the excitement for which is already high among his fans. Parth showed mild symptoms for COVID-19 before taking the required test. "I have been tested positive for COVID-19... Hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested,” he later confirmed while sharing an update on his social media account.

