Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul is all set to host the second season of "Kya Bolti Public". "‘Kya Bolti Public' has been a unique experience for me. It was the first time I was shooting and hosting a show from home without any elaborate set-up and I can't believe that we're already back for season 2," Maniesh said. "The show has such a simple yet engaging format and the response from the public has been overwhelming. I am looking forward to yet another successful season and I can't wait to find out ‘Kya Bolti Public'," he added. Maniesh Paul: ‘I Aspire to Do a Lot More Films, Meaningful Work That People Enjoy’

The second of the show launched on Friday on Flipkart Video. Meanwhile, Maniesh has also expressed his wish to do many more films. Maniesh started his journey in the world of showbiz in with the TV series, "Ghost Bana Dost". He was later seen in shows like "Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi", "Zindadil" and "Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai" among many others. He made his movie debut with "Mickey Virus" in 2013. Maniesh Paul Says He Doesn’t Believe in the Word ‘Typecast’, Here’s Why

He gained recognition with his hosting skills and has been a part of shows like "India's Got Talent", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogay" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020". Is there anything else he aspires to do? "Honestly, I am happy the way I am right now. I do aspire to do a lot of more films, more entertainment for people and meaningful work that people enjoy," he told IANS.

