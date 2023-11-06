The new episode of the cooking-based streaming show MasterChef India will see Chef Prateek Sadhu, gracing the kitchen and bringing an intriguing twist to the competition. During the course of the episode, Prateek introduces the Top 10 home cooks to the ‘Safe or Secret Mystery Box Challenge’. The challenge features two mystery boxes – one safe and clear, and the other secret and opaque. MasterChef India Adds a Sonic Twist With ASMR Challenge, Turns Cooking Into an Auditory Art Form!.

The Safe Mystery Box is for the contestants to use a minimum of four ingredients and craft a dish within a strict 60-minute time frame. The Secret Mystery Box conceals its ingredients, posing a greater challenge with a cooking time extended to 75 minutes. One of the standout moments of the challenge is the introduction of the habanero chilli, a spice notorious for its scorching heat. Contestants Nambi Jessica Marak, Prachi Agarkar and Rukhsaar Sayeed choose the ingredient as a brave choice . However, it is Prachi Agarkar who truly sets the kitchen ablaze.

Chef Prateek Sadhu said: “I am completely impressed by the incredible performances in the Safe or Secret Mystery Box Challenge. The use of bold ingredients as well as the innovative flavour combinations were remarkable. It takes an immense level of courage to meld these diverse flavours into a dish. I am impressed by home cooks’ willingness to take risks, ability to harmonise flavours and dedication to culinary craft.” He further mentioned: “Initially, I had some doubts about how they would execute their ideas and blend those flavours seamlessly. But upon tasting their final creations, I must say that these top ten contestants of MasterChef India have left me astounded.” Master Chef India: 78-Year-Old Contestant Urmila Ashaer Impresses Chef Vikas Khanna With Her Cooking Style.

Prachi Agarkar, said: “Working with habanero chilli was a challenge but I wanted to push boundaries. The spice level was intense and I knew I had to balance it perfectly to create a memorable dish. Seeing the judges’ reaction made it all worthwhile. I am proud of what I accomplished in the kitchen through the Safe or Secret Mystery Box Challenge.” MasterChef India streams on Sony LIV.

