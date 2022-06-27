Meet actress Ashi Singh opens up about the show taking a six-month leap and introduction of a new character named Manjiri played by Ashi. Ashi Singh mentions: "The upcoming episodes of Meet are going to be really exciting for the viewers as the show is going to take a leap of 6 months and the drama will surely keep everyone glued to their seats. In fact, post leap, I will be seen in a fresh new avatar as Manjiri, who is completely different from Meet Hooda. Kashibai Bajirao Ballal: Aarohi Patel Shares Her Experience of Shooting a Wedding Sequence in the Zee TV’s Show.

Manjiri (played by Ashi Singh) is a Gujarati girl who looks exactly like Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), she is quite the opposite in terms of her characteristics. She is a garba dancer who stays with her grandmother and loves to dress up and dance to any tune. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Wedding Bloopers: When Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh's Reel Life Marriage 'ALMOST' Became Real!

Ashi briefs more about the character and adds: "The only common element they share is their face. Her characteristics are completely different. This makes it really exciting for me as the new character not only gives me a fresh challenge, but the character of Manjiri is also very relatable for me as a person."

On sharing the similarity between her on-screen and off-screen personality, she shares: "Like her, I also love dancing and dressing up. I truly believe that the leap, my character's introduction into the show, and the comedy that follows will surely entertain one and all." Meet airs on Zee TV.

