Mitaali is known for featuring in shows like Afsar Bitiya, Draupadi and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and many more. When asked which TV show has progressive female characters, she said: "My show Afsar Bitiya was the biggest example of women empowerment. The ongoing show, Anupamaa is a show which has the theme of women empowerment." She shared: "It's always good to have characters which can inspire people to do better and bring a change in the society, because other than providing entertainment to the public, the broadcaster has the moral responsibility of contributing to the betterment of the society especially because the audio-visual medium is very powerful." Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Not Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Arora to Be Paired Opposite Ayesha Singh on the Show – Reports.
In the end, she concluded by saying: "TV and even cinema are very powerful platforms to inspire and influence people. If the viewer relates to the character that they are watching then it is very easy for them to get influenced by that particular character."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).