Popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently facing a tough time. Once a TRP topper, the show has now slipped out of the top 10 rankings. In a last-ditch effort to save the show, the makers have decided to shift its time slot. As per a report by India Forums, the Star Plus drama will now air at 6:30 PM, a move aimed at boosting its plummeting viewership. This decision comes amid rumours that the show might go off-air if ratings don’t pick up soon. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Promo: Veteran Diva Rekha Narrates Love Triangle and Introduces New Cast As Star Plus’ Hit Show Takes a Leap (Watch Video)

The show, which currently stars Param Singh and Bhavika Sharma, hasn’t been able to hold on to its earlier glory. Although fans have praised their chemistry, it hasn’t been enough to bring back the numbers. The replacement of Vaibhavi Hankare with Bhavika was expected to turn things around, but sadly, the TRP game remains weak. There’s also buzz that Sanam Johar might quit the show, adding to the ongoing uncertainty. ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’: Kushal Tandon, Shaheer Sheikh and Param Singh Audition for Lead Role Post Leap– Reports.

Launched in October 2020 with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles, GHKPM once ruled the ratings chart. However, multiple story leaps and cast changes have failed to revive its past success. Now all eyes are on whether this new time slot can give the show a fresh lease on life or mark the beginning of the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).