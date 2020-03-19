Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Sets the Record Straight, Says He Is Unhappy With the Show

Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end, but seems like the news surrounding its contestants is in no mood to take a break. While Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are trending on Twitter due to their Kalla Sonha Hai song. Another ex BB 13 inmate who is churning news is Paras Chhabra. The Splitsvilla fame lad straight after Bigg Boss became part of a marriage based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But sadly, due to poor TRPs, the makers have decided to end the show soon. Reportedly it's MTV Roadies 8 winner, Aanchal Khurana who has emerged as Chhabra's connection on the show. All that being said, recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Paras spilt beans on how he is not happy with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Fails to Impress, To Go Off Air On March 20.

When quizzed about his journey on the show. He said, “The experience has been fine till now. It is a new show and the first season. It is sort of hectic as well because we started doing this right after Bigg Boss and you sometimes don’t understand what to do and how to do because the mind is not set right. It is confusing as to what we have to do. I don’t know if the girls are fake or real, or just trying to hog attention. So, it is difficult to understand.”

Setting the record straight and stating that he is unhappy with the MSK. Paras vented, “I am not enjoying doing the show. Firstly, I don’t think there is any reason for Shehbaaz to be there inside the house. Shehbaaz has come to vet guys for his sister but he is playing his own game inside, making his own topics and manipulating people." Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On His Feud With Jay Bhanushali, Says 'Sometimes What You See and Hear is Not The Complete Story' (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the same, he added," He is telling people that I don’t respect women. When did I not respect women? I haven’t fallen in love or attracted per se to anyone. There is this girl called Navdish, she is on my priority list, so people are targeting her. I am not liking the attitude of the girls inside. Some say they are tapori and I am like, then what are you doing here? Which I am not happy about. When Gautam Gulati came inside the house, he should have clarified all of this which he didn’t.” The show is said to go off air by March 27. Stay tuned!