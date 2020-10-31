Mukesh Khanna has been pretty much vocal these days and the veteran actor's jibe calling The Kapil Sharma show 'Vulgar' is one example of his outspoken nature. Shaktimaan star was also influential in the name change of Akshay Kumar's upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film Laxmmi Bomb which was changed to Laxmii. He had said in his statement that nobody has the guts to name a film over other religion's god and adding the word Bomb to it and many supported his words on that matter. However, now the 62-year-old has shocked everyone with his recent comments on the working women and blaming them for the root cause of the Metoo movement today. Mukesh Khanna is Happy With Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii Title Change, Says People Will Not Take ‘Pangas With Hindu Devi Devtas’

Khanna in his recent video interview to The Filmy Charcha said, “Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya . Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai” A massive outrage sparked on Twitter as almost each and every single one of twitter user disagreed with Mukkesh Khanna's opinion rightly and they lashed out at the veteran actor for this mindset. A user wrote "The words of Mukesh Khanna are still as illogical as they used to be during the time of Shaktimaan." The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out at Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show, Calls It Vulgar (View Post)

Twitter Reacts to Mukesh Khanna’s Comments

Illogical Opinion!

The words of Mukesh Khanna are still as illogical as they used to be during the time of Shaktimaan. pic.twitter.com/a7va8GREhp — Nic (@niccasm_) October 30, 2020

Isn't It?

Wasn't this guy playing the role of some real righteous man in a mythological series?? — Farhana فرحانہ (@FarhanaCvg) October 30, 2020

He was Every Child's Only Superhero In the 90s

You had all the wrong childhood icons. Kaka, Mukesh Khanna, Gaurav Prateek... — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) October 30, 2020

Shame on Such a Mindset

This man is SICK. In short, if women will step out for work, men are entitled to sexually assault them? If women want safety, they should stay at home. Shame on you @actmukeshkhanna! pic.twitter.com/G4bxbEFek0 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 30, 2020

These Words Coming From On-Screen Bhisma Pitamah

This guy Played #BHISMAPITAMAH in #Mahabharat You don't even understand #DHARMA Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) Tweeted: Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo — ThokDengeTumko (@ThokDengeTumko) October 31, 2020

LOL

How To Shit Over Your Superhero Image: An Autobiography by Mukesh Khanna. — Chinmay (@china_vase) October 31, 2020

Another user wrote "ye toh galat boldiya shaktiman.... wow never expected these words coming from his mouth". A women wrote "Wasn't this guy playing the role of some real righteous man in a mythological series??" What is your take on Mukesh Khanna's bizzare opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

