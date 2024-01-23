Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its grand finale on Sunday, January 28, 2024. This reality show, celebrated for its challenges and eliminations, has held the audience's attention since its inception. Now, fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of the ultimate winner. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, here’s everything you must know about it! Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Orry, Krushna Abhishek To Entertain in ‘Grand Party’ on January 28! (Watch Video).

How to Watch Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

For those eagerly awaiting the grand finale, whether on television or through online streaming, Colors TV and Jio Cinema are the primary platforms. With anticipation building, the Bigg Boss 17 finale promises a thrilling culmination, delivering this season's much-anticipated drama and entertainment.

Set to be broadcast on Colors TV, the grand finale guarantees special performances by Salman Khan, the finalists, and notable guests such as Orry, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, and more. Jio Cinema offers a convenient live-streaming option for those who may miss the televised broadcast.

Bigg Boss 17 Prize Money (Prediction)

As the competition peaks, viewers are keenly interested in the prize money. Speculations suggest the winner could bag a substantial amount, ranging between Rs 30 to 40 lakh. This mirrors the generous reward given to last year's champion, MC Stan, who walked away with Rs 31.8 lakh.

Bigg Boss 17 Finalists

Building suspense, recent evictions include Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya. The confirmed top six contestants competing for the trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey.

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 17?

Online polls and reports hint at fierce competition for the coveted title, particularly among Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar. The outcome, however, rests on the shoulders of public votes and the contestants' performances in the upcoming finale week.

Are you excited for the finale day? Let us know in the comments!

