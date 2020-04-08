My Secret Terrius Actor So Ji Sub Gets Married To Jo Eun Jung Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

South Korean actor So Ji Sub (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A few days back, you must have read a lot about a scene in a Korean drama titled My Secret Terrius talking about Coronavirus in 2019. We told you explicitly that it has no bearings on what is happening in the world today. Now we have some more news from that front. The male lead of the show So Ji Sub got married to his girlfriend Jo Eun Jung on April 7, 2020, amidst Coronavirus spread. Although South Korea managed to lessen their number of cases without imposing complete lockdown, they are still battling the disease. Guess that's why they had a small ceremony with only the immediate families around. My Secret Terrius, South Korean Drama Series Predicted COVID-19 Pandemic Back in 2018? Here’s The Fact Check Behind The Viral Video That Is Not From China

Confirming the news, So Ji Sub wrote on Instagram, "This is one of the most important decisions in my life that took so long to make, and so I hope that everyone will support and encourage me just as you have supported and believed in me for a long time. I have a heavy heart because I’m announcing my marriage at a time that’s difficult for everyone, but I will always live with gratitude, and I will try my best to be a better actor. I hope everyone stays healthy, and I’ll see you all soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 51k_official (@51k_official) on Apr 6, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

His agency also shared a statement explaining how the ceremony was carried out. It read, "Following the wishes of So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung who want to quietly cherish the most important and happy moment of their lives, they decided to hold a quiet wedding with only their immediate families, and to provide at least a bit of comfort and hope in this time when everyone is experiencing difficulty, donate 50 million won to Good Neighbors and provide tablets and smart devices to children who lack educational support."

Jo Eun Jung is an ex-reporter who apparently met So Ji Sub for the first time when she interviewed him for his film Be With You. They have been dating since 2019.