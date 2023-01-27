Master's Sun, starring Gong Hyo-jin and So Ji Sub, is a horror romantic comedy. This is a story about Tae Gong Shil (Hyo-jin) who has this unique and damaging ability to see ghosts while Joo Jong Won (Ji Sub) is her 'shelter'. The moment she touches him, ghosts tailing, haunting and harassing her vanish. That brings the two together and enemies turn into lovers eventually. It's a fairly simple story but when you have the Hong sisters writing it, there are going to be many layers attached to it. We saw their flair recently in the Alchemy Of Souls. They have the knack for turning a cliche into something more poignant. Faith, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Island - 5 Kdramas To Watch If You Are Missing Alchemy Of Souls Season 2 A Lot.

Master's Sun is one of their earlier works which was telecast in 2013. The series is equally disturbing and comforting, a combination you will hardly find.

Let's start with the disturbing bit.

The cling to cringe fest

Since Tae Gong Shil has a devastating ability to see ghosts, she has to do their bidding often. Now ghosts don't have manners, so they jump out of nowhere, don't let you sleep, and often make you do things you despise. All of this takes a toll on Gong Shil and the moment she sees relief in the form of Jong Won, she clings to him for life. That's where the cringe begins. It's cringier than even the ghosts with bad prosthetics. She tries to feel him up at every moment and often gets too close for comfort. All amount of 'don't touch me' from the guy doesn't dissuade her. While we get the reason behind it which she repeats often, it gets really difficult to watch. But since it's Hong Sisters behind it all, redemption does happen. We will get to that soon.

Toxic persuasion

What's more toxic is the relationship-building process between Kang Woo (Seo In-Guk) and Tae Yi Rung (Kim Yoo-ri). The latter is obsessed with Woo who in turn has fallen for Gong Shil. She tries everything in her capacity to make him fall for her and that includes spiking his drink. God knows, in what world that's romantic! While their conversations are funny, no is still a no!

Now coming to the good part.

She has pride!

Beginning with the redemption, Gong Shil may be shamelessly clinging to Joong Won but she does have pride. In most of the episodes, she accepts she can't afford to have pride and takes it all in bravely. But fortunately, it wasn't just to appease the critics. In one of the episodes, she breaks down as she couldn't take another hit to her self-respect and that uplifts the show to a completely different level. She is even shown to make peace with her condition so that she can save whatever is left of her pride and we think that's a winner!

The best second lead syndrome explanation ever!

Master's Sun has perfectly sorted the second lead syndrome. To date, nobody has managed to get it right as the Hong sisters did in this series. Kang Woo isn't Gong Shil's best friend since college who has the hots for her but could never say it. His feelings develop as he meets her at work, thus common sense is given a chance here. Woo even confesses his feelings for her on time without waiting for an eternity to do so.

Gong Hyo In - The Queen

Gong Hyo Jin is simply fantastic. That scene where she tells her friends at a reunion how she clings to a man and will continue to do so with a look of helplessness... she aced it like a pro! She mirrors both her desire and despair so well! What an amazing actress! Gong Hyo Jin Shares More Beautiful Photos From Her Wedding With Kevin Oh (View Pics).

Oh, yea the OST! What a killer audio album...! A must hear for any music lover.

Master's Sun has many technical glitches and terrible effects but it's an extremely feel-good series.

