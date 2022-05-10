Well-known singer Javed Ali talked about music legend Lata Mangeshkar's name not being mentioned in the Grammy and Oscar awards, on the show 'Naam Reh Jaayega'. The issue got a lot of attention and in fact many Twitter users expressed their disappointment and outrage. Naam Reh Jaayega: Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik and Others To Pay Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Special TV Series.

Javed was recently seen expressing his views on the same. He said: "In my opinion, Lata didi was a kind of personality that any award in front of her is very small. Even if an award is not given to her, it's their misfortune that they have not given her that award." Naam Reh Jaayega: Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Kumar Sanu and Other Singers To Pay Tribute to India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

"If they would have given it to her the award would have become much bigger. She was an award in herself. The work that she has done is pure gold," he added. 'Naam Reh Jaayega' is a homage to the great Lata Mangeshkar. The eight-episode series airs on Star Plus.

