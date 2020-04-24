Ramadan 2020: Dipika Kakar and Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim Paint a Perfect Picture As They Celebrate the Onset of the Holy Month With Family!

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar's Instagram account is a reflection of her personal life. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress often shares updates from her life and is a perfect example of positive vibes. A walk through her Instagram profile and you will feel happy. And as the holy month of Ramadan began on April 23, 2020, Dipika could not keep calm and posted a heartwarming picture of herself along with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and mother-in-law. The photo speaks volumes about the equation she shares with her pati and saas. The smile on their face is so touching! Sreesanth on His Feud With Dipika Kakar, 'For Me, The Best Gift You Can Give Someone Is Respect'.

Along with the family portrait, Dipika also penned down quite an emotional caption which read out the importance of smile and family. The husband also shared the same image on his Insta. Talking about their attire, while Dipika can be seen in a dark yellow salwar-suit with her head covered, her mother-in-law can be seen in a burkha whereas Shoaib looks cool in casual. Also, the photographer is been clicked by Shoaib’s sister Saba. Dipika Kakar Bids Good Bye To Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Pens An Emotional Farewell Note (View Post).

Check Out Dipika Kakkar's Ramadan 2020 Post Below:

For the unaware, Dipika comes from a Hindu family, and before getting married to Shoaib she had faced her own struggles. And so the above picture also stands for how love sees no religion. The actress was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover in the character of Sonakshi where fans loved her character. Stay tuned!