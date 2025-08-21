The bond between Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel garnered immense attention during their stint in Bigg Boss Marathi. Few could have imagined how quickly their friendship blossomed into love, capturing the hearts of fans. The two have been going strong and have also publicly confirmed being in a relationship. Nikki Tamboli turns 29 today (August 21). To celebrate, the couple, who are currently in Dubai for work, marked her special day with a cute and intimate celebration. The pictures with Nikki with her better half, Arbaz, from her birthday celebrations are simply heartwarming. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Fame Actress Nikki Tamboli’s Sizzling Birthday Post for Boyfriend Arbaz Patel Sets the Internet on Fire (See Pics).

Nikki Tamboli Rings In Her 29th Birthday With Boyfriend Arbaz Patel in Dubai

Nikki Tamboli's 29th birthday celebrations became even more special with her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel, by her side. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Splitsvilla X5 fame shared several pictures and videos from his girlfriend’s big day, and fans are loving their chemistry. In one video, the couple is seen cutting a cake together and feeding each other while grooving to a romantic song. The clip, however, is from earlier this year.

Sharing the video, Arbazwrote, "Wish you many many happy returns of the day, Allah bless you, my lifeline @nikkitamboli." In another story, Arbaz shared a recent mirror picture of the two twinning in black outfits and wrote, "Happy birthday love."

Arbaz Patel’s Birthday Wish for GF Nikki Tamboli

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some Pictures From Nikki Tamboli’s 29th Birthday Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

When Nikki Tamboli Opened Up About Her Feelings for Arbaz Patel

During an interview with Rajshri Marathi, Nikki Tamboli opened up about her feelings for Arbaz Patel and why he has become an irreplaceable part of her life. Sharing how her life changed after falling in love with Arbaz, the actress said, "He is such a sweetheart and has done a lot for me. I’ve truly understood his importance in my life, and I definitely need him alongside me in this beautiful journey called life." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Did ‘Splitsvilla X5’ Fame Actor Arbaz Patel Hint at Participating in Salman Khan’s Popular Reality Show via Social Media?.

Nikki Tamboli on Arbaz Patel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri Marathi (@rajshrimarathi)

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s Workfront

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli grabbed attention with her culinary magic on Celebrity MasterChef. She has no upcoming projects officially announced. On the other hand, Arbaz Patel has been grabbing headlines for the past few days due to the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 19. As per media reports, he is set to enter the BB19 house, and one of his recent Instagram posts also hinted at something special coming soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).