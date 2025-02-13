‘Not Cool’: Aly Goni Backs Samay Raina Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy, Says ‘They Forced Him To Delete All Episodes’ (See Post)

Aly Goni has come out in support of Samay Raina amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the show, 'India's Got Latent'. Sharing a post on social media, the TV actor said that the comedian was 'forced' to taken down the episodes of his show.

TV Team Latestly| Feb 13, 2025 12:16 AM IST
Aly Goni, Samay Raina (Photo Credits: X)

Samay Raina finally broke his silence over the ongoing storm surrounding the latest episode of India's Got Latent involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh. Taking to his social media handle on Wednesday (February 12), the popular stand-up comedian informed his fans and followers that the events currently unfolding are "too much to handle" for him and that he has deleted all videos related to India's Got Latent (IGL) from his YouTube channel. Reacting to this, TV actor Aly Goni expressed his disappointment over Samay's situation. ‘Too Much To Handle’: Samay Raina Issues First Statement Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy, Reveals He’s Removed ALL ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos From His YouTube Channel (View Post).

Aly Gony Comes Out in Support of Samay Raina

TV star Aly Goni, who is quite active on social media, took to social media and came out in support of Samay Raina following the latter's revelation about deleting all videos of India's Got Latent. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, "They forced Samay to delete all the episodes of latent...not cool...that 1 episode should have been deleted that’s it... He has worked hard to make this show successful.. where everyone was praising him few days back now everyone is against him lol kya yaar."

Aly Goni Reacts to Samay Raina Deleting All Videos of ‘India’s Got Latent’ on YouTube

Samay Raina Deletes All Episodes of ’India’s Got Latent on YouTube

Aly Goni's reaction comes just minutes after Samay took to his X and broke his silence on the whole controversy surrounding the 'parents' remark and vulgar content during the latest episode of India's Got Latent. He also revealed deleting all episodes of IGL from his YouTube channel. He wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you." Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Marathi YouTube Channel BhaDiPa Postpones Valentine’s Day 2025 Episode With Sai Tamhankar After Backlash – See Statement.

Samay Raina’s X Post

Previously, Ranveer Allahbadia shared an apology for his insensitive remark on IGL through a video statement on his Instagram handle. He admitted that comedy wasn't his forte and that his comments were not only inappropriate but also not funny.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 12:16 AM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 12:16 AM IST.

