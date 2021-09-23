Actor Jackie Shroff shares that he picked up his signature 'Beedu' catchphrase from one of the films of Amitabh Bachchan, on the 'Shaadaar Shukravaar' episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be the special guests on the show. In the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asks where Jackie Shroff gets his 'Beedu' accent from. Answering his question, Jackie shares: "Sir, firstly my area was such that the language that was spoken was this only. You have given us this (Beedu) language. You've taught us a good way to speak too. KBC 13: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff Flex Muscles on Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show.

But, this 'Mumbai-ki-bhasha'(language of Mumbai) that we speak, that also you've only given us. There was one dialogue also of you Sir from 'Amar Akbar Anthony'." Amitabh will be enacting the dialogue from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' on the show. With the same attitude and quirk, he goes on: "Waise toh aadmi life mein do-ich time bhagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya Police ka case ho. Tum kisliye bhagta hai bhai?" KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recreates ‘Jumma Chumma’ Step on the Sets of Sony TV Show (View Pic).

Jackie Shroff and Suneil Shetty will be playing 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for the causes that they believe in and support. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on September 24 on Sony Entertainment Television.

