Theatres and Multiplexes have started in the new normal but audiences still have the option to sit back home and cheer up as some big OTT releases are lined up to entertain them. Mirzapur season 2 is releasing on Amazon Prime on October 23 and the wait for fans is finally coming to an end. The much-awaited series starring Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi is arriving and the makers already made the season one of the crime-thriller absolutely free for the fans to keep a hold of the show. On the other hand, Sacha Baron Cohen's funny character Borat Sagdiyev is back with his pranks with Borat sequel and the film fans might not want to miss this. In the first film, we saw Sacha Baron Cohen act as a fake Kazakhstani immigrant who takes a dig on the people of America and their lifestyle. Ali Fazal Decodes Mirzapur’s Success in India, Says ‘We Are a Country That Loves Championing Underdogs’

Borat 2 will be in a similar line as Cohen returns with his iconic role to entertain all of us. The film is premiering on Amazon Prime on October 23. Next is Mira Nair's BBC drama A Suitable Boy starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Wait for the viewers is over as they can watch this series on Netflix from October 23. Another interesting OTT releases lined up for the week include Sandra Oh, Ken Jeong's animated movie Over The Moon, Nicole Kidman's Disney+ Hotstar series The Undoing, Anya Taylor-Joy's Netflix film The Queen's Gambit and More. Here is the complete list of OTT releases of the week. Pankaj Tripathi Says He Was Shocked to See Mirzapur Craze in the UK

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Netflix

1. A Suitable Boy: October 23, 2020

2. Barbarians: October 23, 2020 | German Series

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Undoing: October 25, 2020

2. The Big Fib: October 23, 2020 | Reality Show

HoiChoi

1. Damyanti: October 23, 2020

Amazon Prime

1. Mirzapur Season 2: October 23, 2020

Movies Releasing on OTT Platforms This Week

Amazon Prime

1. Time: October 23, 2020 | Documentary

2. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: October 23, 2020

Netflix

1. Rebecca: October 21, 2020

2. Cadaver: October 21, 2020

3. The Queen's Gambit: October 23, 2020

4. Over The Moon: October 23, 2020 | Animated Film

AppleTV+

1. On The Rocks: October 23, 2020

2. Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You: October 23, 2020 | Documentary

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Once Upon A Snowman: October 23, 2020 | Short Film

ZEE5

1. Comedy Couple: October 21, 2020

