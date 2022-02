Some interesting OTT releases are lined up to release this week as we are moving towards Feb end. Madhuri Dixit is making her OTT debut with Netflix's The Fame Game in which she plays Anamika Anand who goes missing followed by the police investigating her abduction. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley in major roles and will premiere on the streaming platform on February 25. Another OTT debu to catch up is Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp which is releasing on MX Player and ALTBalaji's platform on 27 February. The actress is all set to host this Ekta Kapoor-backed reality show and it will be interesting to see the contestants participating. Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Is the First Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Fearless Reality Show (Watch Video).