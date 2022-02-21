Some interesting OTT releases are lined up to release this week as we are moving towards Feb end. Madhuri Dixit is making her OTT debut with Netflix's The Fame Game in which she plays Anamika Anand who goes missing followed by the police investigating her abduction. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley in major roles and will premiere on the streaming platform on February 25. Another OTT debu to catch up is Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp which is releasing on MX Player and ALTBalaji's platform on 27 February. The actress is all set to host this Ekta Kapoor-backed reality show and it will be interesting to see the contestants participating. Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Is the First Contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s Fearless Reality Show (Watch Video).

Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol's film Love Hostel is an exciting crime thriller to catch up. The film is coming to ZEE5 on 25th February. Other OTT releases of the week include the French film Restless, animated show Tarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma and Vikings Valhalla on Netflix. Below is the complete list of every movie and series releasing this week on ZEE5, Netflix and MX Player. Thar: Anil Kapoor to Share Screen Space With Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in an Upcoming Netflix’s Movie.

OTT Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Tarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma: February 24, 2022 | Anime

2. The Fame Game: February 25, 2022

3. Vikings Valhalla: February 25, 2022

MX Player | Alt Balaji

1. Lock Upp: February 27, 2022 | Reality Show

OTT Movies

Netflix

1. Restless: February 25, 2022 | French

ZEE5

1. Love Hostel: February 25, 2022

