Netflix Film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Starring the late Chadwick Boseman is all set to premiere on the streaming platform from December 18. Produced by Denzel Washington, the Viola Davis Starrer is based on the 1982 play of the same name. So Witness on last performance by the Black Panther Star with this George C. Wolfe Directorial. Another Film to catch up this week is R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath's romantic movie Maara which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17. It is a remake of 2015 Malayalam film Charlie. Next on the list is ZEE5 original series Black Widows that stars Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen in the lead roles. Black Widows is set for December 18 release. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Trailer: Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film, Also Starring Viola Davis In Titular Role, To Release On Netflix Ahead Of Christmas 2020 (Watch Video)

Vir Das’ Netflix special Inside Out is the most sincere crowd-work comedy show to come out of the lockdown as it is all set to release on December 16. It features over 30 virtual zoom call gigs that were candidly shot in the COVID-19 lockdown. Netflix’s first Norwegian original series Home for Christmas Season 2 is arriving on December 18, whereas Horror Korean-Drama Sweet Home releases on the same day on the streaming service. Some series releasing this week include The Stand on Voot Select, Hoichoi's Taqdeer, Disney+ Hotstar's Dory's Reef Cam, Arendelle Castle Yule Log 2.0 and More. Let's take a look at the movies and web-series releasing this week. Black Widows Trailer: Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee’s Zee5 Web-Series Looks Wickedly Intriguing (Watch Video)

WEB-SERIES

Netflix

1. Vir Das Outside in the Lockdown Capital: December 16, 2020 | Stand-up Comedy

2. Home for Christmas Season 2: December 18, 2020

3. Sweet Home: December 18, 2020

ZEE5 | Alt Balaji

1. Black Widows: December 18, 2020

Amazon PRIME

1. The Legend of ElCid: December 18, 2020 | Spanish

2. Unpaused: December 18, 2020

Voot Select

1. The Stand: December 18, 2020

Hoichoi

1. Taqdeer: December 18, 2020 | Bengali

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Dory's Reef Cam: December 18, 2020

2. Arendelle Castle Yule Log 2.0: December 18, 2020

MOVIES

Netflix

1. The Stand In: December 16, 2020

2. Paava Kadhaigal: December 18, 2020 | Tamil

3. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: December 18, 2020

Amazon PRIME

1. Guvva Gorinka: December 17, 2020 | Telugu

2. Maara: December 17, 2020 | Tamil

Disney+ Hotstar

1. On Pointe: December 18, 2020 | Documentary

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).