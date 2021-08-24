The official teaser of Maya and the Three is out, it looks magical and full of adventures. Maya and the Three is an epic Netflix animated film which tells the story of a rebellious warrior princess named Maya, who embarks on a journey to fulfil an ancient prophecy, gather three great warriors and defeat the gods threatening to obliterate humankind. Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the animated-movie will be released on Netflix this fall.

Check Out Maya and the Three Teaser Below:

