The Terminal List trailer is out! The thriller series is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. The synopsis of the show reads, " It follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed while on a covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves." The Terminal List Teaser: Chris Pratt’s Thrilling Amazon Prime Series Is About a Covert Operation Gone Wrong (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

